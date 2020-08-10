Expand / Collapse search

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar is back, open for business amid pandemic

It's back to business for Egg &amp; Flour Pasta Bar in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of restaurants to close -- some of them permanently. But Egg & Flour Pasta Bar is back -- and Monday, Aug. 10 is the restaurant's grand reopening. Brian Kramp visited Bay View to see how the business transitioned during this time.

