Cool snacks for those hot days: Whip up a batch of homemade ice cream sandwiches or popsicles

There's nothing better on a hot summer day than some cool treats! Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tasty ideas.

Summer is here and we're looking forward to making some cool snacks for those hot days. Jen Munoz is here to share some summer faves!

Don`t Play With Your Food Doesn`t Apply Here/Not Your Average Ice Cream Truck

One of my boys; favorites growing up was grabbing sand buckets, vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, Oreos and your choice of gummies, teddy Grahams, candy and drink umbrellas and make adorable (and yummy) sand pudding buckets. Super easy and a fun gift to deliver to neighbors to help them cool off. â—

Whip up a batch of homemade ice cream sandwiches with your favorite ice cream flavors and cookie or brownie batter. This stackable mold makes it easy: First, bake the cookies in the silicone molds, then fill with ice cream and freeze. Fresh, delicious ice cream sandwiches are ready in no time.

Let`s Have a Ball - make ice cream in a ball with this

Advertisement

The zombie apocalypse is coming to your house! Make these fun popsicles

Create refreshing shaved Ice, snow cones, slush drinks, margaritas, daiquiris and more! Features a stainless steel cutting blade that quickly shaves ice cubes into fluffy, snow-like ice. Use the included snow cone cup holder to keep your snow cone cup secure, or remove it to fill a serving bowl to make a number of snow and slush-style drinks.

Chill Out!

The Drinkworks drink maker prepares cocktails, beer, and more at home using proprietary Drinkworks

Pods. Each drink is made consistently every time using a Pod-specified mix of chilled water and carbonation. A variety of Drinkworksâ„¢ Pod Collections include classic and specialty cocktail offerings, leading beer brands like Beck's, Bass, and Stella Artois, and signature mixers. Enjoying quality drinks at home, both old favorites and new discoveries, has never been easier. The Drinkworks Home Bar includes everything you need to get started. Two CO2 canisters, cleaning tablets and a water filter are included in your purchase (over a $30 value). Pods sold separately.

Get the party started with Margaritaville Bahamas frozen concoction maker

Slice up your fruit easily with this Watermelon windmill cutter is a summer must-have. No more messy chopping and cutting, this windmill cuts your watermelon into bite-size squares in seconds. It`s perfect for making a fruit platter or just for cutting watermelon to enjoy later. Less mess and a fun kitchen gadget&mdash;we love it!

Top Dog

Popsicles aren`t just for your hoomans, your furry kids will enjoy these amazing popsicles made just for them. Recipe here. Ice cream is always a favorite for pooches too, you can make this one at home, or buy Frosty Paws for your pups!

The Cat`s Meow

Make a special treat using this fish mold for your cat out of water and a tiny bit of chicken broth and then you can throw in a couple pieces of their kibble or treats so they will be able to play with it as it melts.

For the Whole Kit and Kaboodle

Chefman`s Frozurt Dessert Maker makes simple, healthy, dairy-free, vegan creations, such as frozen yogurt, sorbet, and sherbet - with no additional fat, sugar, or preservatives needed, so you can enjoy the sweet taste of dessert without the guilt or calories. Perfect for kids, entertaining, movie night, date night, parties, family barbecue, summer nights, or just as a sweet low-fat treat anytime.