Attention shoppers: Divine Consign is one of the area’s biggest sales

Attention shoppers! Are you looking for some amazing deals on bags, shoes, and clothes? Divine Consign is having their big fall sale and Brian is getting a sneak peek at the goods.

About Divine Consign (website)

We met each other in a previous life as professional event planners. We followed the same path – had families, became stay-at-home moms and accumulated obscene amounts of unused clothing in our closets. And we wondered, “What are we going to do with all this great designer stuff we no longer wear?” It was then the idea hit us – why not create an event where we can sell our unused wardrobes at greatly reduced prices while simultaneously filling up our closets with amazing new pieces? And so Divine Consign was born in 2009. Ten years later we continue to host Milwaukee’s largest shopping events for women of all ages and sizes six-times a year and we love every minute of it!

It’s not often you can marry your skill with your passion to create a business that feeds your spirit and also fills a need for others. But we’re fortunate to have that with Divine Consign. It’s a community-based, one-of-a-kind shopping event that allows women to buy fashion at great bargains and also earn money. Simply divine!

