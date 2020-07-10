Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute





MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.



North Avenue Pond Project (Zoo Interchange North Leg Prep)

As Ryan told viewers back in March, WisDOT will begin construction on the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange, on I‐41 from just north of Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street later this year. The North Avenue Pond project is preparatory work for that project.



FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020





Detour:





Detour:



Travelers can exit I‐41 Southbound at Burleigh Street, continue east to WIS 100, and south to North Avenue to get around the closure.



I‐43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)



WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I‐43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.



THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020



I‐43 Northbound exit ramp to Hampton Avenue Westbound remains closed and is scheduled to reopen to traffic early August.



Detour:



Travelers can use the I‐43 NB exit to Hampton Avenue Eastbound and follow the detour along Port Washington Road to access Hampton Avenue Westbound



I‐94 East West Freeway – Marquette Interchange





2020 Work:





Work to be completed:





Project Impacts:





I‐794 Lake Freeway



WisDOT is scheduled to begin a new project along I‐794 from Milwaukee River to Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday July 13th. This bridge rehabilitation project consists of placing thin polymer deck overlays onto six bridges, to extend the life of the bridges. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid‐August.



Work to be completed:





Project Impacts:

