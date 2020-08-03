At look at Muscle and Movement Therapy, CrossFit Lōzen and a chiropractic office in Cedarburg

Have you ever considered chiropractic therapy? If not, you may be surprised by what happens when you postpone care. Brian is in Cedarburg at Muscle and Movement Therapy, CrossFit Lōzen, and a chiropractic office.

About Muscle and Movement Therapy (website)

Developed by Jeffrey Sergent DC and Massage Therapist Peter Rogers over the course of five years, MMT is the future of Physical Medicine. Instead of using one specific way of treating patients, we draw from multiple physical wellness modalities and practices to use what works for individuals as a whole, not just one specific spot on the body. We look at the body as a finely tuned machine. If one part is not working correctly, it will affect your body’s overall performance. By using mobilizations, manual therapy and therapeutic exercise, MMT can reduce restriction throughout the muscles and joints, reducing nerve pain and risk of injury.

About CrossFit Lōzen (website)

At CrossFit Lōzen we thrive off of heart, dedication, hard work, passion, and positivity. Our guarantee is that you will become part of a family. A family that will encourage, motivate, and challenge you to push yourself to new heights. We are dedicated to helping our community get fit.