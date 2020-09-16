Apple Barn Winery specializes in wine made from fresh, non-grape fruits

Pick your own apple season is here and Brian is in Elkhorn at a farm that dates back more than 170 years. But as you’ll see, the apples on this orchard are used for more than just eating. Brian is in the bakery at Apple Barn Orchard and Winery where their goods are baked fresh daily.

The Winery is where Jake Drefs, the master winemaker, crafts his award-winning wines. The Apple Barn Winery specializes in fruit wines made from fresh, non-grape fruits and berries. They are fermented in small batches to ensure their richness and quality. The winery offers delicious fruit wines such as Honey Crisp Apple Harvest, Hardy Pear and Strawberry Jewel. Colorful variations include Raspberry Heritage, Summer Peach, Big Buck Blueberry and Country Rhubarb. Furthermore, varieties perfect for the holidays and gift giving include the full-bodied, warm-your-soul Wild Blackberry and the light, semi-tart Cranberry Homestead. Each flavor is created with real homegrown fruits. The fruit in the name is the fruit in your glass!

The Country Store and Bakery is the perfect place to complement your orchard experience. Treasures abound under the barn roof and in the aisles of the country store. When in season you’ll find strawberries, homegrown apples, homemade cider, fruit wines, from scratch bakery, cider donuts, caramel apples, maple syrup, local honey, jams, jellies, butters, salsas, Wisconsin cheese, recipe books, gift cards, seasonal décor, candles, unique gifts, candy and more.