Angelic Bakehouse started their business with a simple mission, to elevate food that their family was eating. Brian is in Cudahy finding out more about the company that makes nutritious food that tastes amazing too.

About Angelic Bakehouse (website)

"Goodness Inside. It serves as the foundation for everything we do. We make baked goods that elevate the standard for taste and nutrition, while building a socially conscious company determined to elevate the lives of our employees, customers, and the world around us. We’re bringing food back to its roots,and then sprouting something even better.

We started Angelic Bakehouse with a simple mission: to elevate the food our family was eating. For us, that led to sprouted whole grains and believing that it’s not enough for food to be nutritious, it also has to taste amazing too. Bread used to be good. Now you’re left choosing between unhealthy or cardboard. Let’s change that. You don’t have to choose nutrition over flavor. With our sprouted whole grains you can have it all.

At Angelic Bakehouse, every choice we make is thoughtful and intentional. This starts with our ingredients; they’re pretty amazing. We work hard to find delicious, flavorful ingredients. We’re all about elevating expectations with turmeric, beets, green chile and all kinds of goodness. We go above and beyond by fresh pressing our sprouted whole grains instead of just using a processed flour."