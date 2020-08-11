All season shopping: Find items all for 50-90% off retail at Just Between Friends event

Looking for a good deal? Then this is the sale for you!
WEST BEND, Wis. - If you’re the type of person that’s always looking for a good deal then this is the sale for you! Brian is at the Just Between Friends Germantown event where you can find new and gently used items for more than fifty percent off!
Are you looking for clothes, toys and more for your kids?
Whether you’re looking for items for your kid’s birthday, the upcoming school year or even Christmas this week’s Just Between Friends Sale in Washington County has everything.
About Just Between Friends Directions (website)
Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center3000 Hwy PVWest Bend, WI 53095
From the South
Take Highway 45 north to Pleasant Valley Road. Exit east on PV. Entrance to Fair Park will be on the left.From the North
Take Highway 41 south to County Highway 60. Go east on Highway 60 to Highway 45. Travel north one mile on Highway 45. Exit east on PV, entrance Fair Park will be on the left.
Virtual learning? Need to revamp your reading books at home?
