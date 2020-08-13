A tropical spin to a grill-out classic: See how to make Hawaiian Beef Meatball Kabobs
MILWAUKEE - Taking a tropical spin to a grillout classic. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for Hawaiian Beef Meatball Kabobs.
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
- 2 lbs. Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 large eggs
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- Seasonings: 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon pepper
For the sauce:
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- For the kabobs:
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 medium red onion
- 1/2 fresh pineapple
Instructions
Cut the fruits & vegetables - cut the pineapple, bell peppers, and onion into 1 1/2 - 2 inch pieces.
Make the meatballs - in a large mixing bowl, combine the Ground Beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce, and spices. Mix well. Use your hands to form meatballs, using about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture at a time.
Assemble the kabobs - alternate meatballs, peppers, onions, and pineapple on wooden or metal skewers.
Grill the kabobs - Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill kabobs over medium heat with the lid down for a total of 15 minutes, turning at least once.
Make the sauce - While the kabobs are grilling, combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes).
Enjoy! - Remove kabobs from the grill and brush them generously with sauce. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.