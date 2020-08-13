A tropical spin to a grill-out classic: See how to make Hawaiian Beef Meatball Kabobs

Taking a tropical spin to a grillout classic. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for Hawaiian Beef Meatball Kabobs.

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

2 lbs. Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

Seasonings: 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the sauce:

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

For the kabobs:

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 medium red onion

1/2 fresh pineapple

Instructions

Cut the fruits & vegetables - cut the pineapple, bell peppers, and onion into 1 1/2 - 2 inch pieces.

Make the meatballs - in a large mixing bowl, combine the Ground Beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce, and spices. Mix well. Use your hands to form meatballs, using about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture at a time.

Assemble the kabobs - alternate meatballs, peppers, onions, and pineapple on wooden or metal skewers.

Grill the kabobs - Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill kabobs over medium heat with the lid down for a total of 15 minutes, turning at least once.

Make the sauce - While the kabobs are grilling, combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes).

Enjoy! - Remove kabobs from the grill and brush them generously with sauce. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.