A short trip from Milwaukee is a playground where the possibilities are endless for kids of all abilities. Calie Herbst, founder of Milwaukee With Kids, joins FOX6 WakeUp to introduce us to the Possibility Playground.

About Possibility Playground (website)

Possibility Playground is a universally accessible playground for children of all abilities overlooking Lake Michigan in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Built 10 years ago entirely with donated funds, materials and labor, Possibility Playground needs improvements.

The thoughtful design integrates play experiences for children with physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities into fun, social interactions between children with and without disabilities.

If you are a school or group interested in visiting Possibility Playground for the day please call the Parks & Recreation Office at 262-284-5881 to place your group on the calendar and check for availability. The Parks & Recreation Department also takes reservations for the Kiwanis Family Pavilion, just north of the playground, for additional covered space for your visit to Upper Lake Park. Visit portwashington.recdesk.com for more information on renting the pavilion.