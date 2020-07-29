A great summer side or a light dinner: See how to make spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing

A salad can be a great summer side or even a nice light summer dinner. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for spinach salad with sweet and sour dressing.

Spinach Salad With Sweet and Sour Dressing

Ingredients:5 to 8 ounces fresh spinach1 cup bean sprouts, fresh or canned drained well (optional)1 can water sliced chestnuts, rinsed and drained3 hard-boiled eggs, sliced1 to 2 cups sliced mushrooms1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Dressing:1 cup vegetable oil1/4 cup white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce1/2 teaspoon salt1/3 cup ketchup1 tablespoon minced onion1/4 cup sugar

Directions:Shake up dressing ingredients in a jar. Toss salad ingredients together in a big bowl. Drizzle some of the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Season salad with some extra ground fresh pepper if you like. Extra dressing keeps in the fridge for a week.