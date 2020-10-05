What goes better with game day than some tasty chicken wings? Chef Adrianne Calvo joins FOX6 WakeUp with a game-winning recipe you can try at your next at-home tailgate.

Nashville "Hot Chicken" Chicken Wings + Pickle Buttermilk Ranch

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 lbs Chicken Wings, rinsed and patted dry

3 Eggs

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon Louisiana Style Hot Sauce

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Oil, for frying

½ Cup Lard

3 Tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Dill Pickle Slices

1/2 cup buttermilk ranch dressing

1/2 cup dill pickles, minced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat fryer to 375 degrees F.In a bowl, whisk the milk, eggs, and hot sauce until combined. In another bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Pat chicken wings dry. Dredge each wing in the milk/egg mixture, then in the flour, then back in the egg mixture and again in the flour. Make sure to shake the excess off after each step. Fry the wings in batches.

Advertisement

Fry them until crispy and golden brown, about 10-11 minutes. Remove from fryer and place on a baking rack. To make the hot coating, melt the lard in a heatproof bowl. Add the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Whisk together until well combined. Also, whisk together pickles and buttermilk ranch. Baste the hot mixture over each side of the wings. Garnish with pickles. Serve with pickle buttermilk ranch.