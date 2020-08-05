35th anniversary of Sprecher Brewery: To celebrate, they're holding the Great Sprecher Root Beer Floatilla

Sprecher’s Root Beer is one of the best in the business, and it’s made in Glendale. Brian is getting a behind the scenes tour of how they fire-brew their most popular beverage.

About Sprecher Brewing Co. (website)

Three beer giants dominated the scene: Miller, Pabst and Schlitz. Meanwhile, one determined, passionate (some might say obsessed) homebrewer who worked as a 3rd shift Supervisor of Brewing Operations at Pabst spent his remaining waking hours perfecting and sampling beer recipes in accordance with his game-changing master plan. The game-changer? Randy Sprecher. The master plan? Establish Milwaukee’s first craft brewery since Prohibition.

The Sprecher Brewery you visit today is a renovated elevator cab factory. When you tour the brewery you will see our quaint yet efficient lab. And then you’ll step into the centerpiece of our operation, the brewhouse. In the brewhouse you will find the reason we put “Fire-Brewed” on all our packaging, because we still brew all our beers and sodas in a hand-built gas-fired brew kettle. Your journey continues past our aging tanks purchased from Wisconsin dairies, and our bottling line with murals of the Bavarian Alps. At the end of the tour, because we like to save the best for last, you enter our indoor beer garden for samples from our wide array of craft beers and sodas.

Advertisement

Public areas of Sprecher Brewery are service dog friendly (with a vest). Dogs are allowed in the outdoor beer garden. No dogs are allowed on tour or in the production facility. Dogs that are out of control or not housebroken will be asked to leave the area.