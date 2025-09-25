article

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employee was found dead in the woods from a lightning strike, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

What they're saying:

The DNR forestry employee was working in the New Fane Trail area, just northeast of Kewaskum, on Tuesday but did not return home. The employee's vehicle had been found in Fond du Lac County.

Members of the DNR, Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Sheriff's Office searched near the county line and found the employee dead in a wooded area in the town of Kewaskum around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators confirmed there was a documented lightning strike in the area at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office identified the deceased forester as 48-year-old Adam Zirbel of Plymouth. In a statement, Sheriff Martin Schulteis said:

"Adam dedicated his life to the service of others as a father, husband, community leader, and DNR forester. We are better off because of Adam’s contributions to society and he will be missed by many. He died performing a civil service to the people of Wisconsin, and for that, we are all forever grateful for his service."

According to the sheriff's office, there are roughly 20 light strike-related deaths in the U.S. each year.