Kenosha mayor primary election; 9 candidates to be whittled down to 2

Kenosha voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to cast their votes for one of nine candidates in the race for mayor. The top two vote-getters from Tuesday's primary will face off in the general election in April.

The mayoral candidates in the running include:

Gregory Bennett Jr.

David Bogdala

Koerri Elijah

Elizabeth Garcia

Tony Garcia

Kelly Mackay

Andreas Meyer

Mary Morgan

Lydia Spottswood

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian announced in May 2023 that he would not seek re-election. His name was the only one on the ballot for the last mayoral race in 2020. The former state representative has led the city for 24 years – first from 1992 to 2008, and again from 2016 until now.

John Antaramian

Come April, the city will elect just the third person to serve as mayor since President George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

If you want to learn more about the nine candidates for Kenosha mayor – including where they stand on the issues that matter to you and your family – Kenosha Community Media produced a video of a forum hosted by the Ktown Connects Podcast, which is available on YouTube.