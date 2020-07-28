'We've had to shift:' Aluminum can shortage causing concern for some Wisconsin breweries

When it comes to getting your favorite taste of summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the most expensive part about it may no longer be what you're drinking, but rather what's holding it. An aluminum can shortage is having an impact on some of southeastern Wisconsin's favorite breweries.

In the city of beer, there is a problem brewing. There is plenty of beer to go around, but the cans to put it in are becoming hard to come by.

Lakefront Brewery

"Every week or two there's a different curveball, and I don't think it's going to slow down," said Russ Klisch with Lakefront Brewery. "Unfortunately, because of the virus and the pandemic, a lot of bars are closed or are slower...so a lot of people, instead of going out, are drinking in."

At Lakefront Brewery, folks say because of the shift in business the kegs aren't rolling out like they used to.

"People are preferring to use a can over a bottle," Klisch said. "That's almost 50/50 in the nation right now."

Advertisement

And the demand for the keg in your hand has gone up so high that brewers who may have a stockpile are getting calls from competitors looking to buy them.

"The tough part about this industry is that we all like to help each other out, but we also want to make sure that we have enough product that we can use," said Kyle Stephens with Good City Brewing.

The crew at Good City Brewing said, fortunately for them, they have a healthy supply for now.

"We've had to shift, and now we got a bunch of empty kegs, which is fine, but now we've got to put all the beer into cans," Stephens said.

Experts in the can business said the shortage has nothing to do with the aluminum supply; it's simply a matter of can production. Breweries looking to cash in on the heat of summer beer sales are hoping things get settled soon before things cool off in the winter.