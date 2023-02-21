Wisconsin winter storm: Snow north, hazardous ice south

Brace yourself for another impactful winter storm in southeast Wisconsin. We'll see snow in areas north of Milwaukee likely by Thursday, Feb. 23. Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain are all possible. In addition, strong east-northeast winds will gust to 20-40 mph. Travel will be treacherous Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night all across southeastern Wisconsin.



A widespread winter storm is likely Wednesday and Thursday as heavy snow falls for areas north and dangerous accumulations of sleet and freezing rain. Sleet is defined as ice pellets falling from the sky. Freezing rain is all liquid and turning to ice on contact with the ground or a tree/power line below freezing. Fond du Lac and Sheboygan county could pick up *at least* 6-10" of snow, with areas around 12" not out of the question. Meanwhile, areas south won't see much snow, but Milwaukee and Waukesha, for example, could pick up 1-2" of sleet (ice pellets) mixed with freezing rain and snow.

Snow & Sleet Forecast Wednesday into Thursday

Freezing rain will be an issue in our southern counties with ice accretion a big issue. Historically, it doesn't take much more than a quarter inch of ice to cause power issues -- let alone widespread freezing rain totals/ice accretion exceeding half an inch, which is possible. There is already an ice storm warning for all southern counties through Thursday morning. This is the first ice storm warning issued in five years for southern Wisconsin. The ice accretion combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.

Light snow/sleet likely on Wednesday morning but the system really picks up by midday Wednesday.

The main ice timing starts late Wednesday morning and continues into the afternoon and evening – while areas north stay mostly snow the whole time. The snow and ice divide could be sharp if upper level temperatures favor one form of precipitation over the other. So it is possible for heavier snow totals in Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties if that line moves south.

Freezing rain and sleet will become more and more widespread by Wednesday afternoon and evening with all snow far north. Travel will be very difficult Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Finally, our precipitation chances begin to calm down Thursday morning as sleet and snow become more and more isolated. Slick spots are still possible on Thursday, but windy conditions continue. Sleet and freezing rain will change to light snow on Thursday afternoon.

