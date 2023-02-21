Wisconsin winter storm: Snow, ice, sleet taper into Thursday

article

Winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings are in play until noon on Thursday, Feb. 23. This winter storm will continue to impact southeast Wisconsin throughout the evening.

The precipitation will start to taper off overnight. As of Wednesday afternoon parts of Sheboygan County has received over 6" of snow (and counting).

The FOX6 Weather Deck in Brown Deer has 2" of sleet/snow. Many southern communities have experience 0.50" or more of ice accretion.

Expect hazardous conditions on the roads throughout the night as the mixed bag of precipitation continues. Snow remains the main precipitation type north of Milwaukee. Areas along the I-94 corridor with experience a mix of sleet and snow. Areas farther south will see the freezing rain and sleet combination continue.

SkyVision Plus shows the precipitation winding down overnight. We could see a light mix on Thursday morning with a few slick spots. However, it is possible the warnings that are currently in effect get downgraded as conditions are forecast to improve. Bottom line – Thursday will be a much better day than we have experienced on Wednesday.

