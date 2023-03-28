Southeast Wisconsin tornado watch, thunderstorm damage likely

article

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin, effective until 10 p.m. Friday, March 31.

The impacted counties include: Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha. Any thunderstorms that develop or move in from the south will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and a spin-up tornado.

As a reminder, May through August is typically when severe weather is favorable across Wisconsin, but active weather can happen in any month in the year. In order to have severe storms, there are several needed ingredients: wind shear, a lifting mechanism, sufficient instability and enough moisture.

Portions of southeastern Wisconsin have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk - Walworth and portions of Kenosha and Racine counties. Milwaukee Metro areas are in a Slight Risk with a Marginal Risk for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties.

What do each of these categories mean? Scattered severe thunderstorms look fairly likely across southern counties.

After this system moves out Friday night, cold air around the back side will bring some wintry mix and slushy snow through the first half of Saturday. Accumulation will be minimal, and mainly north.