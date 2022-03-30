Wisconsin tornado drill scheduled for Thursday, April 7

On Thursday, April 7, Wisconsin will run a statewide tornado drill starting at 1 p.m. A mock warning will be issued by the National Weather Service at 1:45 p.m. and will conclude by 2 p.m. Another mock warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m.

Sirens may sound in some areas, and it's highly encouraged by state officials to participate by having a plan for what to do in case of an actual tornado emergency.

Tornado drill information for April 7th

The safest place to be in your home during a severe weather event is your basement. The next safest place is windowless rooms in your home away from exterior walls. You don't want to be caught in a tornado near the outside of the home where debris and rapidly moving air could injure you.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In apartment buildings, stairwells and basement garages are the safest spots to be.

View of a home without the roof or walls, green being the safest place, red the most dangerous, and yellow in case of no other options.

Even if you're caught in the outdoors crouching down into ditches and staying as low as possible could save your life.