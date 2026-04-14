Wisconsin thunderstorms: Hail size reports from Tuesday, April 14
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data on hail that hit southeast Wisconsin during severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, April 14.
Hail size reports
By the numbers:
Below is an alphabetical list of the largest hail sizes (in inches) officially reported in different parts of southeast Wisconsin. Check back for updates.
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- Germantown, 1.25
- Hartland, 1.00
- Lake Mills, 1.50
- Menomonee Falls, 2.00
- Oconomowoc, 1.00
- Richfield, 1.25
- Waterloo, 1.00
- Watertown, 2.75
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Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
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Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.