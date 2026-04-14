Wisconsin thunderstorms: Hail size reports from Tuesday, April 14

The Brief The NWS is collecting hail report data from Tuesday's severe storms. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service is collecting data on hail that hit southeast Wisconsin during severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, April 14.

Hail size reports

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the largest hail sizes (in inches) officially reported in different parts of southeast Wisconsin. Check back for updates.

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FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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