Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Waukesha County
13
Tornado Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Walworth County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 9:30 PM CDT, Racine County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:10 PM CDT until TUE 10:15 PM CDT, Waukesha County, Dodge County, Washington County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:58 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Waukesha County, Milwaukee County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:59 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Walworth County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Sheboygan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM CDT until TUE 9:30 PM CDT, Racine County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:11 PM CDT until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Jefferson County, Dodge County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 2:34 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County, Jefferson County, Fond Du Lac County, Sheboygan County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Milwaukee County, Walworth County, Racine County, Washington County, Dodge County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:26 PM CDT until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, Fond Du Lac County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:50 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Jefferson County

Wisconsin thunderstorms: Hail size reports from Tuesday, April 14

By
Published  April 14, 2026 7:42pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The NWS is collecting hail report data from Tuesday's severe storms.
    • FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is collecting data on hail that hit southeast Wisconsin during severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, April 14.

Hail size reports

By the numbers:

Below is an alphabetical list of the largest hail sizes (in inches) officially reported in different parts of southeast Wisconsin. Check back for updates.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Featured

Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage
article

Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage

FOX6 News viewers shared images of the severe weather and damage caused by storms that raced through southeast Wisconsin starting on Monday, April 13.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Severe WeatherNewsWisconsin