Wisconsin snow squalls; whiteout conditions, messy travel possible

The Brief Scattered snow showers and possibly snow squalls are expected to move through southeast Wisconsin. Snow squalls cause sudden whiteout conditions and often times big problems on the roadways.



Scattered snow showers and possibly snow squalls are expected to move through southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Snow squalls cause sudden whiteout conditions and often times big problems on the roadways, thanks to quickly deteriorating conditions. If conditions warrant, a snow squall warning will be issued. It is a signal to hold off on traveling if possible, and if out on the roads, to slow down or even pull over.

The National Weather Service shared video from western Wisconsin earlier Wednesday – during an active snow squall warning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It will remain windy the rest of the day and eventually become much colder. There is a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday for potential wind gusts up to 50 mph.

We'll wake up to below zero wind chills on Thursday morning, and stay blustery and cold throughout the day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Share pictures of the snow in your neighborhood – by using the submission tool just below.