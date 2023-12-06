SE Wisconsin snow chances Saturday; uncertainty as track moves east

article

When it comes to southeast Wisconsin snow potential for this weekend, there are still a lot of variables in play.

Rain/snow will likely move in Saturday morning, Dec. 9 – but who gets what can drastically change based on how a low in the Pacific moves east. That low will be the main driving force of how another low to the southwest moves into the Great Lakes region. It shifts east as we head into the weekend, but that is where the uncertainty lies.

Atmospheric models as of Wednesday are generally favoring a northern swing, which would give our area mostly rain. A northern swing would allow warmer southern air to spread farther north and make snow formation less likely. It's still possible a more southern path occurs, and by Thursday night we should have a much clearer idea.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Path uncertainty

Typically, when southeast Wisconsin gets its biggest snows, it's when a low moves through central Illinois that taps into southern moisture – and our temperatures hover right near freezing. But big snow isn't as common as you might think. Over two-thirds of our yearly snow is less than 2 inches each event, with even a smaller fraction ever getting more than 6 inches. If you see a forecast pumping out high numbers, you need to take it with skepticism.

While it's too early to talk totals and exact low paths, the overall trend is more rain than snow. SkyVision Plus for Saturday morning is keeping a majority of the precipitation as a cold rain with central and northern Wisconsin more in line to see snowfall. It would require a few hundred-miles shift south in model trends to keep us in the snow bullseye.

SkyVision Plus for Saturday morning, Dec. 9 general look to expect

As of now, we are planning on mostly a dreary Saturday with rainy conditions. We'll keep you updated with any changes.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA