Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warning Friday; what to expect

By
Published  May 16, 2025 3:35pm CDT
    • The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of SE Wisconsin.
    • Strong winds and penny-sized hail could damage roofs, siding and trees.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Waukesha counties on Friday afternoon as a storm system moves across southeast Wisconsin.

A warning was issued for Jefferson and Waukesha counties runs until 4:15 p.m. Warnings for Ozaukee and Washington counties runs until 4:30 p.m. Warnings for Dodge and Fond du Lac counties run until 4:45 p.m. A warning for Sheboygan County runs until 5 p.m.

The NWS said 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail are possible. It could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

