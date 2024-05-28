Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday; what to know

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2024 4:51pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night, May 28.

A severe thunderstorm warning, including a risk of quarter-sized hail, was issued for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties until 5:30 p.m. The Milwaukee County flash flood warning is scheduled to expire at 7:45 p.m.

FOX6 News would like to see pictures of what the storms left behind in your neighborhood. Share pictures in the gallery below.

