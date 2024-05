Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday; what to know

article

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night, May 28.

A severe thunderstorm warning, including a risk of quarter-sized hail, was issued for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties until 5:30 p.m. The Milwaukee County flash flood warning is scheduled to expire at 7:45 p.m.

FOX6 News would like to see pictures of what the storms left behind in your neighborhood. Share pictures in the gallery below.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media