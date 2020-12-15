Expand / Collapse search

Study: WI ranks 9th in coldest recorded temperature

A recent study by Filterbuy has confirmed Wisconsin’s coldest temperature ever recorded ranks 9th in the nation, behind South Dakota.

Wisconsin’s coldest recorded temperature was -55 degrees and it occurred on February 2, 1996 in the Village of Couderay.

Topping the list of coldest temperatures recorded in U.S. history is Alaska -- 80 degrees below zero recorded in Prospect Creek, Alaska in 1971.

Wisconsin’s lowest temperature is also 5 degrees warmer than neighboring Minnesota, which was recorded in St. Louis County, Minnesota on the same day as Wisconsin’s coldest record.

