Wisconsin elevated fire danger this weekend, avoid burning: DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked the public to stay vigilant and avoid outdoor burning this weekend – Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 – due to elevated fire danger.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions are in the forecast for this weekend. Although recent rain has improved conditions in some areas, the DNR said, much of the state's vegetation is still dead and dry.

Over the past week, the DNR has responded to 122 wildfires burning nearly 340 acres – the most active week this season. The majority of these recent wildfires have been related to debris burning and powerlines.

On windy, dry days, the DNR said embers from any fire – especially burn piles and campfires – can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Wisconsin's wildfire season is expected to continue for several more weeks, according to the DNR, with pine needles dropping in moisture and fires starting to move into tree crowns. These conditions can lead to faster, more intense fires that are difficult to suppress.

To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR may suspend annual burn permits in counties within DNR protection areas where vegetation has yet to fully green up. If your property is outside the DNR's jurisdiction, check with local authorities prior to burning. Check the DNR's website to learn if your property is within the DNR's jurisdiction.

The DNR asks the public to remember weather conditions can change quickly, which means fire danger can change quickly, too. Always check before you burn; fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.

DNR fire safety tips

Report fires early by calling 911.

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning may be suspended in several counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains to avoid creating sparks.

Do not try to suppress a fire by yourself.

Never operate drones/unmanned aircraft over or near fires – it endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters and interferes with fire suppression operations.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website. For a more comprehensive view of current fire activity, visit the DNR's wildfire dashboard.