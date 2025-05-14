Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday; what to expect

Published  May 14, 2025 8:34pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Brief

    • The NWS has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin.
    • It covers seven counties, mostly along the lakeshore, until 10 a.m. Thursday.
    • Dense fog could limit visibility – posing a potential hazard on the roads.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Why you should care:

The advisory covers Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. 

During the advisory, dense fog could limit visibility – posing a potential hazard on the roads. It will spread inland from Lake Michigan through the overnight hours. 

What is the FOX Model?

