Southeast Wisconsin cold weather advisory Wednesday; what to expect
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. It starts at midnight and expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18.
What's next:
Wind chill values could dip as low as -20 to -25 degrees. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Big picture view:
The cold air is not only affecting the Midwest, but also in the south Great Plains into Texas.
As winds shift out of the southwest later this week, temperatures will warm back up for the second half of the week.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.