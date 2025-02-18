Southeast Wisconsin cold weather advisory Wednesday; what to expect

article

The Brief A cold weather advisory has been issued for midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Wind chill values could dip as low as -20 to -25 degrees. The dangerous cold sticks around for another day before things warm up.



The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. It starts at midnight and expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18.

What's next:

Wind chill values could dip as low as -20 to -25 degrees. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Big picture view:

The cold air is not only affecting the Midwest, but also in the south Great Plains into Texas.

As winds shift out of the southwest later this week, temperatures will warm back up for the second half of the week.

