Wisconsin church destroyed after reported tornado hit Argyle

article

A church in Argyle, Wisconsin was destroyed after severe weather passed through the area on Saturday, June 22.

The Yellowstone & Argyle-Apple Grove Lutheran Parish's website reports that a tornado hit the church.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pastor Dan Bohlman shared the following message:

"It is with the deepest sadness that I have to share with you that Apple Grove was hit by a tornado this evening. The church is completely destroyed. Worship is scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday) and after talking with a number of people, we will meet out there in the morning unless it is raining. We will have a time talking, sharing and praying.

Our worship at Yellowstone tomorrow (Sunday) will be at 8:30 but it will be an abbreviated service as I want to get out to Apple Grove as soon as possible. The good news is we are all safe and we continue to be the body of Christ and will through this time as well. Please pray for one another and I hope to see you tomorrow. If it is raining tomorrow morning, we'll meet at 10 a.m. at Argyle Lutheran."

God bless, Dan