Winter storm impacts southeast Wisconsin midweek

A powerful storm is heading our way for the middle part of the week.

This will start as snow on Tuesday night, Feb. 21. A few inches of snow is possible from roughly I-94 and north (Milwaukee and north), with lower amounts near the Illinois border.

The main storm system doesn't kick in until Wednesday afternoon. This will be in the form of a wintry mix of ice and snow in southeast Wisconsin, along with strong northeast winds. Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possible Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest part of this system is Wednesday night. The storm will linger into Thursday with a wintry mix and more wind before tapering off as snow Thursday night.

What we don't know at this point is exactly where the mix/snow line ends up. It is possible some northern areas get more snow than a mix out of this. If this happens, expect significant snow accumulation in these areas.

The FOX6 Weather Experts will be watching that mix-to-snow transition line very carefully in the coming days.

A very heavy swath of snow is expected from Minneapolis into northern Wisconsin.

Bottom line, expect some snow Tuesday night, but the big wintry mess will start later in the day Wednesday into Thursday.

Keep tabs on the FOX6 Forecast!