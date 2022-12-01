Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; what it means

The start of December marks the beginning of meteorological winter and goes all the way through the end of February. This is the period of the year that the United States sees its coldest time of the year.

Hello meteorological winter

The reasons the meteorological calendars fit more a month-to-month basis is mostly off of climate normals throughout the United States and much of the world. Spring is March through May, Summer is June through August, and Fall is September through November.



Breaking down the seasons by temperature versus astronomical positioning is the biggest difference between typical solstices and equinoxes marking the change of seasons. For Milwaukee, the average highs take quite the dip, especially in January in February. After January 15, the average high ever so slowly begins making an increase.

Temperature range for high temperatures through out meteorological winter Expand

If you don't want to be a nerd and keep with the astronomical calendar, we still have some time until that day is high. Calendar winter 2022 begins on Dec. 21 at 3:49 p.m.

