Warmer air returns next week; could be last cold air of season

With calendar spring just around the corner, our recent return to below-average temperatures might have you losing hope for warmth, but there's still light on the horizon.

Every day our average high continues to slowly climb but once we get into the second half of the month, Old Man Winter won't have much juice left. Warmer air builds to our west and inevitably favors days returning to the 50s in no time.

By mid-March warmer air finally builds to our West and likely works it's way in through out next week

Heading into the end of the month, most of Wisconsin is favored to stay well above average meaning, 50s and 60s will be possible for high temperatures. During this time, the average high climbs into the upper 40s.

Above average temperatures will be favored for a majority of the eastern United States through out the second half of March

This warm-up is even visible on our 6-day with temperatures by Sunday, March 13 getting to near 50. Warmer weather is likely in the following days of next week. If this pattern holds this might be our last cold stretch of the season.

Advertisement