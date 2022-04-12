Two rounds of severe storms possible Wednesday

article

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of southeastern Wisconsin with a "slight risk" for severe weather on Wednesday.

This risk includes two rounds of storms, with the stronger round expected during the evening.

Small hail and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible with storms during the morning.

Larger hail, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, and an isolated tornado are all possible with storms during the afternoon.

