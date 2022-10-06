Temperatures take dive heading into weekend

article

So far, fall has been very kind across southeast Wisconsin. We've had frost but mostly above-average temperatures to begin the new season. This all changes briefly heading on into the weekend as colder-than-average air shifts in.



Air 10ºF-15ºF will be the theme on Friday evening, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10.

The most noticeable period of the temperature drop comes Saturday morning, Oct. 10, as low temperatures quickly get into the low 30s with areas inland getting into the upper 20s. Areas that haven't seen frost yet will likely get it by the end of the weekend.

Low temperatures Saturday morning, Oct. 10 will bring low 30s all across SE Wisconsin

While this is technically our second flirt with cooler-than-average fall weather, this will be our coldest air of the season so far. It won't last long though as highs climb right back to average quickly Monday, Oct. 12, and then well above average heading into mid-next week.