Temperature outlook shifts; below average early November

After a mild October, November looks to start off on the cold side, with the first week expected to be below average. That means high temperatures could struggle to leave the 40s for most and low temperatures could easily drop into the 20s.

So far, no snow is in the forecast, but there may be some nearby in the region with a colder than normal forecast.

The average first snowfall in Milwaukee is around Nov. 13. So a snowfall within the next few weeks is common.

