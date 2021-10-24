Expand / Collapse search

Strong storm system brings severe weather to parts of the Midwest

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee - A strong weather system is making its way across the region, and it could bring severe weather to parts of the region and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. 

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma through Sunday evening, Oct. 24 as strong storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected. 

On the north side of this weather system, southern Wisconsin could see upwards of an inch of rain area-wide and over 2 inches in spots!

In addition to the rain, winds could gust to 55mph at times along the lakeshore Sunday night through Monday, and lakeshore flooding could also occur as a result of the strong easterly wind.

Even though it is October, storms like this and severe weather aren't uncommon in our area. Make sure to be prepared, and stay up to date with the latest from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

Brickworld at State Fair Park

Lego lovers are headed to Brickworld this weekend.

Green Bay vs. Washington: Packers win 24-10
article

Green Bay vs. Washington: Packers win 24-10

The Packers handed the Washington Football Team their fifth loss of the season at Lambeau Sunday.

2 separate Milwaukee shootings leave 2 injured
article

2 separate Milwaukee shootings leave 2 injured

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, Oct. 23 into Sunday, Oct. 24 in Milwaukee. 