Strong storm system brings severe weather to parts of the Midwest

article

A strong weather system is making its way across the region, and it could bring severe weather to parts of the region and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma through Sunday evening, Oct. 24 as strong storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected.

On the north side of this weather system, southern Wisconsin could see upwards of an inch of rain area-wide and over 2 inches in spots!

In addition to the rain, winds could gust to 55mph at times along the lakeshore Sunday night through Monday, and lakeshore flooding could also occur as a result of the strong easterly wind.

Even though it is October, storms like this and severe weather aren't uncommon in our area. Make sure to be prepared, and stay up to date with the latest from the FOX6 Weather Experts.