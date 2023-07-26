Storms, gusting winds down tree limbs in Racine County

Severe weather raced through part of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 26. The strength of those storms was demonstrated by the video shared from Union Grove (above). Heavy rain and gusting winds snapped tree limbs at one viewer's residence.

Other parts of Racine County saw tree limbs down and other damage due to strong winds. FOX6 News viewer Jeremy Oman shared video of damage near Kearney Avenue.

Also in Racine, firefighters are dealing with a partial roof collapse of a building on 3rd Street – due to heavy rain. FOX6 News has learned people who were in the building have been evacuated.

Partial roof collapse due to heavy rain, Racine

In the wake of the storms, the FOX6 Weather Experts say we can expect to see the temperatures rise throughout the afternoon and evening.

