Southeast WI severe weather threat; strong wind, hail, tornadoes possible
MILWAUKEE - All of the FOX6 News viewing area in southeast Wisconsin could see strong to severe storms later Tuesday, April 16 and into the night. The first storms will start filtering into the viewing area just after 5 p.m. – and fill in across our area through 6 p.m.
We will start to see things wind down a bit by around midnight.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
During that time, much of our area is under a marginal to slight risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center.
The biggest threats during this event will be strong straight line wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain leading to flooding. Tornadoes are also a possibility.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Many areas will receive an inch or more with of rain Tuesday and early Wednesday.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X