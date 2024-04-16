Southeast WI severe weather threat; strong wind, hail, tornadoes possible

All of the FOX6 News viewing area in southeast Wisconsin could see strong to severe storms later Tuesday, April 16 and into the night. The first storms will start filtering into the viewing area just after 5 p.m. – and fill in across our area through 6 p.m.

We will start to see things wind down a bit by around midnight.

During that time, much of our area is under a marginal to slight risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

The biggest threats during this event will be strong straight line wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain leading to flooding. Tornadoes are also a possibility.

Many areas will receive an inch or more with of rain Tuesday and early Wednesday.

