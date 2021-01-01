Snowfall totals from New Year's Day in SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 1.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

Random Lake, 5.0

Slinger, 5.0

West Bend, 5.0

Oconomowoc, 4.8

Belgium, 4.5

Cedar Grove, 4.5

Oostburg, 4.5

Brookfield, 4.0

Ixonia, 4.0

Jackson, 4.0

Jefferson, 4.0

Lac La Belle, 4.0

Sheboygan, 4.0

Watertown, 4.0

Germantown, 3.4

Kenosha, 3.5

Bayside, 3.0

Elkhorn, 3.0

Merton, 3.0

Nashotah, 3.0

Richfield, 3.0

Milwaukee, 2.8

Pewaukee, 2.8

Saukville, 2.8

Wauwatosa, 2.5

Brown Deer, 2.0

Thiensville, 2.0

Waukesha, 2.0

Racine, 1.9

Johnson Creek, 1.5

