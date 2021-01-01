Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from New Year's Day in SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Winter Weather
Racine roads hit hard by New Year’s Day snowfall

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to 23 crashes between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. -- including a seven-car pileup that shut down part of I-94. There were only minor injuries in that interstate pileup.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 1.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Random Lake, 5.0
  • Slinger, 5.0
  • West Bend, 5.0
  • Oconomowoc, 4.8
  • Belgium, 4.5
  • Cedar Grove, 4.5
  • Oostburg, 4.5
  • Brookfield, 4.0
  • Ixonia, 4.0
  • Jackson, 4.0
  • Jefferson, 4.0
  • Lac La Belle, 4.0
  • Sheboygan, 4.0
  • Watertown, 4.0
  • Germantown, 3.4
  • Kenosha, 3.5
  • Bayside, 3.0
  • Elkhorn, 3.0
  • Merton, 3.0
  • Nashotah, 3.0
  • Richfield, 3.0
  • Milwaukee, 2.8
  • Pewaukee, 2.8
  • Saukville, 2.8
  • Wauwatosa, 2.5
  • Brown Deer, 2.0
  • Thiensville, 2.0
  • Waukesha, 2.0
  • Racine, 1.9
  • Johnson Creek, 1.5

