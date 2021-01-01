Snowfall totals from New Year's Day in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 1.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Random Lake, 5.0
- Slinger, 5.0
- West Bend, 5.0
- Oconomowoc, 4.8
- Belgium, 4.5
- Cedar Grove, 4.5
- Oostburg, 4.5
- Brookfield, 4.0
- Ixonia, 4.0
- Jackson, 4.0
- Jefferson, 4.0
- Lac La Belle, 4.0
- Sheboygan, 4.0
- Watertown, 4.0
- Germantown, 3.4
- Kenosha, 3.5
- Bayside, 3.0
- Elkhorn, 3.0
- Merton, 3.0
- Nashotah, 3.0
- Richfield, 3.0
- Milwaukee, 2.8
- Pewaukee, 2.8
- Saukville, 2.8
- Wauwatosa, 2.5
- Brown Deer, 2.0
- Thiensville, 2.0
- Waukesha, 2.0
- Racine, 1.9
- Johnson Creek, 1.5
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Advertisement