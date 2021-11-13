Snow Saturday night into Sunday, here's what to expect

article

The first snow of the season is moving into the area Saturday night, and is expected to last into early Sunday, Nov. 14.

Initially , snow will struggle to accumulate because of the warmer ground temperatures, but there will be some accumulation for most of the area with most falling Sunday morning.

The current snowfall forecast has the highest amounts of about 2" north and west of Milwaukee, with most of the area seeing about 1" and lesser amounts south of the city and lakeside.

Some roadways may become slick, especially north and west of the city, so give yourself extra time to travel through tomorrow morning.

