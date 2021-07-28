Severe weather pounds southeast Wisconsin

A severe weather system raced through southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday, July 28 and well into the early morning on Thursday, July 29 – leaving behind a path of destruction.

The storms triggered a tornado warning in the far northwest part of the FOX6 viewing area around 11:45 p.m. Thursday – and then those warnings moved southeast, lasting until roughly 2:15 a.m.

Downed tree in Oconomowoc area

The storms downed power lines – which caused outages for thousands of Alliant Energy and We Energies customers. Monitor the latest power outages with the We Energies Outage Map.

Strong winds from this storm system toppled massive trees throughout the region. There are reports of damage like that seen below through southeast Wisconsin.

Downed tree in Fond du Lac area

The storms also brought with them intense lightning which was captured on camera by multiple FOX6 News viewers. The lightning could even be spotted clearly from one viewer's Ring doorbell camera.

The National Weather Service is expected to have teams out on Thursday to survey the damage caused by this storm. Monitor FOX6 News throughout the day for updates on what those teams have learned.

