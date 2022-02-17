Severe weather down South likely Thursday afternoon

While Wisconsin once again misses out on a big snow to our south there are parts of the country seeing severe weather instead.



Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama are all going to be impacted by severe weather Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 as an impressive cold front sweeps through. Supercell formation is likely out ahead of this boundary and for many will mark the beginning of severe weather season.

Cold front Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 will cause severe storms and tornado potential for Mississippi and portions of Louisiana and Tennessee

Severe outlook for Thursday, Feb. 17

A large portion of the central and southern U.S. will see the chance for strong to severe storms. Tornado outbreaks can occur year long in the south and this will be the first widespread chance of the season.

Enhanced risk is not out of the ordinary this time of year but is a good reminder of what is yet to come as spring is just around the corner for Wisconsin.

