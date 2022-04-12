Severe weather expected in Iowa, parts of Wisconsin Tuesday

article

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of Iowa with a "moderate risk" for severe weather, with parts of Wisconsin in a "slight risk."

These storms will develop Tuesday afternoon, April 12 in Iowa, bring the chance for large hail, strong winds and a few strong tornadoes.

As the storms move eastward overnight, they will weaken but could still produce isolated severe weather as far east as Waukesha by early Wednesday.

This is the first of two rounds of severe weather, with the second round to arrive on Wednesday afternoon for southeastern Wisconsin.

