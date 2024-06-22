Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:24 PM CDT until SAT 8:15 PM CDT, Walworth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 8:02 PM CDT until SAT 8:45 PM CDT, Walworth County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:40 PM CDT until SAT 10:45 PM CDT, Dodge County, Jefferson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:52 PM CDT until SAT 8:45 PM CDT, Dodge County, Jefferson County, Washington County, Waukesha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 8:15 PM CDT, Dodge County, Jefferson County
Tornado Watch
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Jefferson County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:14 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County, Jefferson County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Waukesha County

SE Wisconsin severe weather watches, warnings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  June 22, 2024 7:18pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued severe weather watches and warnings for several southeastern Wisconsin counties on Saturday, June 22.

A tornado warning is for Dodge and Jefferson County until 8 p.m.

The watch is in effect for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Jefferson County, Dodge County until 8:15 p.m. and Walworth County until 8:45 p.m.

