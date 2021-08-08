Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of FOX6 viewing area
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
Additionally, a flash flood watch impacts Dodge, Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Washington counties until 1 a.m.
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we can expect scattered T-storms Sunday; some severe with heavy rain and humid conditions. Our main concern with these storms would be heavy rain and flooding along with wind/hail, with the stormy pattern continuing through Thursday.
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather.
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down.
