SE Wisconsin severe thunderstorm watch Friday; what to expect
MILWAUKEE - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 10 p.m. Friday, July 14.
The watch covers Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. During the watch, wind or hail damage is possible.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter