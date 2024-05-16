Tornado warning for Milwaukee County expires Thursday

article

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Milwaukee County on Thursday, May 16. That warning expired shortly before 5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oak Creek, the NWS said. The threat also covered Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Cudahy and Franklin.

During a tornado warning, the NWS encourages everyone impacted to take cover immediately. That can include moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest shelter.

