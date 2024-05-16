Expand / Collapse search

Tornado warning for Milwaukee County expires Thursday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 16, 2024 5:26pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Milwaukee County on Thursday, May 16. That warning expired shortly before 5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oak Creek, the NWS said. The threat also covered Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Cudahy and Franklin.

During a tornado warning, the NWS encourages everyone impacted to take cover immediately. That can include moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest shelter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following: 

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media