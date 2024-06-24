Expand / Collapse search

SE Wisconsin severe weather Tuesday morning; damaging winds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2024 11:52am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Five tornadoes were confirmed across southeast Wisconsin during the night of Saturday, June 22 and now there is yet another chance for severe weather.

A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between about 1 a.m. to 7 a.m on Tuesday, June 25. It is important to have alerts turned *on* enough to wake you up if warnings are issued. 

Storms will likely be out of the area by the Tuesday morning commute.

Image 1 of 3

 

Strong, damaging winds will be the primary threat, as there may be a bow shape at the leading edge of the storm. There is a lower threat for tornadoes, although any storms on Tuesday afternoon will have a higher tornado threat.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following: 

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media