SE Wisconsin severe weather Tuesday morning; damaging winds
MILWAUKEE - Five tornadoes were confirmed across southeast Wisconsin during the night of Saturday, June 22 and now there is yet another chance for severe weather.
A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between about 1 a.m. to 7 a.m on Tuesday, June 25. It is important to have alerts turned *on* enough to wake you up if warnings are issued.
Storms will likely be out of the area by the Tuesday morning commute.
Strong, damaging winds will be the primary threat, as there may be a bow shape at the leading edge of the storm. There is a lower threat for tornadoes, although any storms on Tuesday afternoon will have a higher tornado threat.
