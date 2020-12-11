SE Wisconsin prepares for winter weather: 'Feels like Christmas'

A mix of rain and snow hit southeastern Wisconsin on Friday night, Dec. 11 -- a precursor to winter weather that is expected to hit overnight into Saturday.

FOX6 News spotted trucks laying salt and members of the Wisconsin State Patrol on standby for any possible issues.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, starting at midnight and lasting through 6 p.m. on Saturday. The FOX6 Weather Experts say 1-3 inches of snow is possible near the lake, with 3-5 inches farther west and isolated areas that could see 6 inches or more.

FOX6 spoke with a representative from the Waukesha County Highway Operations Department who said staff will be out all night to keep the roads safe.

People who spoke to FOX6 in Waukesha earlier Friday were excited to see some snow flurries already Friday.

"I was working a couple hours ago and it was snowing, I thought it was raining but it was snowing. I’m glad it’s snowing. It finally feels like Christmas," said Waukesha resident Lucas Dallesasse.

If you or someone you know is on the road, allow for extra time to stop. Roads could get slippery fast as temperatures drop with moisture already on the ground, which could mean ice in some areas.

Some slick spots began forming later Saturday evening.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office issued several reminders about driving during winter weather conditions:

Wear your seatbelt

Reduce speed to match road conditions

Double or triple following distance

Slow down and prepare to stop

Make sure your headlights are on

Should you end up in a ditch, the sheriff's office recommends turning your hazard lights on, staying in your vehicle and calling 911.